Karnataka govt ready to provide jobs for migrant labourers who returned from Maharashtra under MGNREGA

Officials would verify whether the migrant labourers intending to work under MGNREGA have completed mandatory quarantine period of 28 days.

Published: 05th June 2020 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2020 11:35 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Rural Development Minister KS Eshwarappa

Karnataka Rural Development Minister KS Eshwarappa (Photo | Pushkar V, EPS)

By Ramkrishna Badseshi
Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Karnataka government would provide employment to migrant labourers who have returned from Maharashtra to the state if they were ready to work under MGNREGA, said the Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj here on Friday.

In an exclusive interview with Express, Minister K S Eshwarappa said that before providing employment, the concerned officials would verify on whether the migrant labourers intending to work under MGNREGA have completed mandatory quarantine period of 28 days. The work would be given only to those who have completed quarantine period.

To a question, the minister said that there is sufficient funds for providing work to any number of labourers who comes for work under MGNREGA. They would be given work for 150 days in a year and would be given Rs. 275/- as daily wages. The amount would be credited to their account by the union government every fortnight, he clarified. He also said that work in the field should not be deemed as personal work as it would be the asset for the country.

Answering a question on the nomination for 2 MLC posts falling vacant being represented by leaders of Kalaburagi at present, Eshwarappa said that the State Core Committee Meeting of BJP would be held at Bengaluru at 5.00 P. M. on Saturday and it would select the names for the Rajya Sabha elections and would also hold discussions with regard to nominating to the Legislative Council. The decision of the core committee would be unanimous and final, he said.

When his attention was drawn on the meeting of dissidents of BJP, the senior leader of BJP said that meeting by some of the leaders/ MLAs of BJP should not be considering as the meeting of the dissidents. If they have discussed about weakening the party, then only it would become anti-party activity, he observed.

