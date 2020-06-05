Over 27,000 cab drivers get relief

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has disbursed one-time payment of Rs 5,000 to over 27,000 auto and taxi drivers, providing relief to the sector hit hard by the lockdown. C Sampath, general secretary, Adarsha Auto Union, said they are relieved for now, but have reached out to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, seeking compensation for those drivers who do not possess badges.

“There are more than 3 lakh drivers in the state without badges. We are seeking help for them and will give a letter addressing this on Friday,” Sampath told TNIE. The CM had announced last week that auto and taxi drivers in Karnataka, estimated at 7.75 lakh, would be given a one-time compensation of Rs 5,000 each. According to the Transport department, 2 lakh applications were received through the Seva Sindhu portal, for the compensation.

Tanveer Pasha, President of Ola Uber Drivers’ and Owners’ Association, thanked the government for quick release of funds to drivers who were struggling during the lockdown. “We have released Rs 20 crore to compensate 40,000 drivers in the state. We will need another Rs 80 crore for the total 2 lakh applications. Right now, we are struggling with funds and will require help from the state government,” said Hemanth Kumar, additional commissioner of transport.