Tourism sector opens on June 8, SOPS issued

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has decided to open the doors of the hospitality sector. From June 8, hotels and Jungle Lodges and Resorts (JLR) properties will open up to guests. The order, signed by the tourism secretary, stated that the hospitality sector can start operating from Monday.

The order was issued after the Central government agreed to the proposal and issued a set of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). Only those in non-containment zones are permitted to open and all directions issued by the Central government and health department will have to be followed, Tourism secretary TK Anil Kumar told TNIE.

“Only those who are asymptomatic will be permitted to enter any premises, and a thorough screening will be done. The decision has also been taken as movement of private vehicles is now permitted. In case of JLR, the number of visitors for safari will be restricted and social distancing will have to be ensured at all tourism sites.

A detailed set of state SOPs will be issued at the earliest. A person who falls sick will be rushed to the nearest hospital and guidelines will be issued on how the place needs to be handled,” he added.

Safaris organised by the Forest department will also start from June 8, but no lodging will be allowed in forest guesthouses.