DKS-VG Siddhartha family alliance has Vinay Guruji’s blessings

CHIKKAMAGALURU: Marriages may be made in heaven, but are not solemnised until the family guruji seals the alliance. It is said that Gowrigadde Avadhoot Vinay Guruji has, indeed, given his blessings for the betrothal of Aishwarya, daughter of KPCC president DK Shivakumar, and Amartya Hegde, son of Cafe Coffee Day founder late VG Siddhartha Hegde, and grandson of former Chief Minister SM Krishna.

The political grapevine has been abuzz with news of the alliance, and this was confirmed by a confidant of the guruji. He told TNIE that a fortnight ago, Vasanthi Gangaiah Hegde, grandmother of Amartya, had been to the ashram of Vinay Guruji in Koppa taluk of Chikkamagaluru, to seek his opinion.

Vasanthi Hegde is known to be a devout follower of Vinay Guruji. He reportedly blessed her and told her it would be an auspicious alliance. Around the same time, talks were on between the two families at Shivakumar’s house, the source said. While it is almost certain that the betrothal will be held soon, the wedding will serve to strengthen the alliance between the two families.

Shivakumar and Siddhartha had been business partners, and the KPCC president looks upon SM Krishna as his political mentor. The elders of the two families are said to have held talks on the proposed marriage.

Siddhartha, who ended his life in Mangaluru last July, has his roots in Chikkamagaluru. His close associate and Sringeri MLA TD Raje Gowda told TNIE that the alliance has not come as a surprise as the families are very close.

He also placed faith in Amartya, saying that he is far-sighted and could revive his father’s sinking business. Gowrigadde Ashram, near Hariharapura in Koppa taluk, is favoured by politicians who take part in yagnas and homas, and seek information about their future prospects from the Guruji. It is said that Vinay Guruji’s predictions about former PM HD Deve Gowda and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have come true. Former CM HD Kumaraswamy, KPCC president DK Shivakumar and Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa are known to be frequent visitors, with Yediyurappa having taken part in a homa here recently.