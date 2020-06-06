Don’t open schools till October: Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

MYSURU: As the debate over reopening of schools rages, the State government is coming under political pressure, apart from parents and school managements. Opposition leader Siddaramaiah on Friday said that the government should not reopen schools until October, as Covid-19 cases are on the rise.

“The government should not act in haste as it will put both parents and children in trouble,” he said, adding that it must shelve the plan for the next three months and conduct special classes to cover the syllabus, if required.

Siddaramaiah also opposed the Centre’s move to amend the Electricity Act, when states already have regulatory commissions. Calling the stimulus package for the economy “bogus”, Siddaramaiah said the Central and State governments had failed to handle the pandemic effectively.

‘Parents’ views will be taken’

Mysuru: A decision on reopening schools will based on the opinion of parents, Education Minister Suresh Kumar has said. Meetings with parents will be held on June 10, 11 and 12, in over one lakh government, aided, and unaided schools, and the report will be sent to the Centre, he said.