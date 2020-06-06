STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Don’t open schools till October: Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah also opposed the Centre’s move to amend the Electricity Act, when states already have regulatory commissions.

Published: 06th June 2020 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2020 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

Siddaramaiah

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: As the debate over reopening of schools rages, the State government is coming under political pressure, apart from parents and school managements.  Opposition leader Siddaramaiah on Friday said that the government should not reopen schools until October, as Covid-19 cases are on the rise.

“The government should not act in haste as it will put both parents and children in trouble,” he said, adding that it must shelve the plan for the next three months and conduct special classes to cover the syllabus, if required.

Siddaramaiah also opposed the Centre’s move to amend the Electricity Act, when states already have regulatory commissions. Calling the stimulus package for the economy “bogus”, Siddaramaiah said the Central and State governments had failed to handle the pandemic effectively.

‘Parents’ views will be taken’
Mysuru: A decision on reopening schools will based on the opinion of parents, Education Minister Suresh Kumar has said.  Meetings with parents will be held on June 10, 11 and 12, in over one lakh government, aided, and unaided schools, and the report will be sent to the Centre, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Siddaramaiah schools Covid-19
India Matters
Breathless: Disposable masks, gloves pose another health hazard
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Image of an emergency ward at a private hospital use for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
600 more hospitals in India designated as Covid-19 treatment centres within four weeks
For representational purposes.
3,000 mobile phones found running on same IMEI, manufacturer booked

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Autistic 17-year-old Malaysian girl paints tribute for coronavirus warriors
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp