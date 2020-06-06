STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

In a new spike, Karnataka reports 515 cases, ‘hotspot’ adds 204

Bidar had 39 cases, of which 37 are Maharashtra returnees. In Belagavi, of the 36 cases, 34 are returnees from Maharastra and two from Haryana.

Published: 06th June 2020 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2020 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

karnataka, train travel

Passengers boarding the Yeswanthpur Shimoga Express in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka set a new, single-day record of Covid-19 cases with 515 positives on Friday, and in a continuing trend, 482 of them have come from other states.

The total now stands at 4,835, with 1,688 discharges and 3,088 active cases, while the total number of patients travelling from other states is 3,398. The state’s average daily growth rate over the last five days is 8.5%, but Udupi’s is nearly four times that at 32.6%, followed by Ramanagara at 32%, Bengaluru Rural at 15.6%, and Kalaburagi at 14.5%. 

Among the 515 patients,  471 are returnees from Maharashtra, 18 are being investigated, 12 are contacts, three have a travel history from Delhi, while two each from Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Dharwad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have come into the state and some have international travel history.

Udupi district topped the chart with 204 patients, all of whom have returned from Maharashtra. Yadgir came next with 74 cases, of which 73 are Maharashtra returnees. Vijaypura had 53 cases, of which 39 are Maharashtra returnees, while the other 14 were contacts of containment zones. Of 42 positive cases from Kalaburagi, 41 have returned from Maharashtra.

Bidar had 39 cases, of which 37 are Maharashtra returnees. In Belagavi, of the 36 cases, 34 are returnees from Maharastra and two from Haryana. Mandya reported 13 cases, of whom, 12 have returned from Maharastra. Bengaluru Rural had 12 cases, of which 11 are Maharashtra returnees and one from Andhra Pradesh. Bengaluru Urban had 10 cases, and of them, three have returned from Delhi, one from Tamil Nadu, one from Indonesia and three are contacts of Patients 2834 and 2894.

Of the eight cases in Dakshina Kannada, seven are Maharashtra returnees. In Uttara Kannada, all the seven are Maharashtra returnees. In Hassan and Chikkaballapura, which had three cases each, all are from Maharastra. Dharwad had three cases of contacts with previous patients. Haveri had two cases, and of them, one is a Maharashtra returnee. Ramanagara reported two cases. Kolar, Bagalkot, Davanagere and Ballari had one case each.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka Covid-19
India Matters
Breathless: Disposable masks, gloves pose another health hazard
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Image of an emergency ward at a private hospital use for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
600 more hospitals in India designated as Covid-19 treatment centres within four weeks
For representational purposes.
3,000 mobile phones found running on same IMEI, manufacturer booked

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Autistic 17-year-old Malaysian girl paints tribute for coronavirus warriors
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp