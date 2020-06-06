In a new spike, Karnataka reports 515 cases, ‘hotspot’ adds 204

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka set a new, single-day record of Covid-19 cases with 515 positives on Friday, and in a continuing trend, 482 of them have come from other states.

The total now stands at 4,835, with 1,688 discharges and 3,088 active cases, while the total number of patients travelling from other states is 3,398. The state’s average daily growth rate over the last five days is 8.5%, but Udupi’s is nearly four times that at 32.6%, followed by Ramanagara at 32%, Bengaluru Rural at 15.6%, and Kalaburagi at 14.5%.

Among the 515 patients, 471 are returnees from Maharashtra, 18 are being investigated, 12 are contacts, three have a travel history from Delhi, while two each from Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Dharwad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have come into the state and some have international travel history.

Udupi district topped the chart with 204 patients, all of whom have returned from Maharashtra. Yadgir came next with 74 cases, of which 73 are Maharashtra returnees. Vijaypura had 53 cases, of which 39 are Maharashtra returnees, while the other 14 were contacts of containment zones. Of 42 positive cases from Kalaburagi, 41 have returned from Maharashtra.

Bidar had 39 cases, of which 37 are Maharashtra returnees. In Belagavi, of the 36 cases, 34 are returnees from Maharastra and two from Haryana. Mandya reported 13 cases, of whom, 12 have returned from Maharastra. Bengaluru Rural had 12 cases, of which 11 are Maharashtra returnees and one from Andhra Pradesh. Bengaluru Urban had 10 cases, and of them, three have returned from Delhi, one from Tamil Nadu, one from Indonesia and three are contacts of Patients 2834 and 2894.

Of the eight cases in Dakshina Kannada, seven are Maharashtra returnees. In Uttara Kannada, all the seven are Maharashtra returnees. In Hassan and Chikkaballapura, which had three cases each, all are from Maharastra. Dharwad had three cases of contacts with previous patients. Haveri had two cases, and of them, one is a Maharashtra returnee. Ramanagara reported two cases. Kolar, Bagalkot, Davanagere and Ballari had one case each.