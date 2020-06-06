Nine held for businessman’s abduction

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: High Grounds police arrested a gang of nine people who allegedly kidnapped a businessman and extorted Rs 26 lakh from him. The victim, Abhinav Singhal, of Rachenahalli, alleged that his business partner, Sharat Kumar, and his associates kidnapped him on May 13 and tortured him at an abandoned building on Bannerghatta Road, before he gave them the money.