STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

10-member team formed to nab COVID-19 positive patient missing from Kolar district

It is suspected that the forty-year-old patient would have travelled to neighbouring Andhra Pradesh or to Tamil Nadu as Kolar is a border district.

Published: 07th June 2020 08:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2020 08:07 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus cases

Representational image (File photo | AP)

By Express News Service

KOLAR: A team of ten police officers has been formed under the direct supervision of Kolar and KGF Superintendents Karthick Reddy and Sujeetha Salman to nab a coronavirus positive patient who went missing. The senior police officers also informed neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu police to trace the positive patient and avoid spread of the virus. It is suspected that the forty-year-old patient would have travelled to neighbouring Andhra Pradesh or to Tamil Nadu.

He is a resident of Mandya and came to Kolar district to work in a hotel where he was asked to go for COVID test by the hotel staff. He gave his swab for testing in District SNR Hospital on June 3 and his mobile phone and address of the hotel in Bangarpet was collected.

On Saturday, Kolar District health officials received information that the person was infected by coronavirus. It is said that the officials contacted the patient over the phone and reportedly informed that his report was positive and asked him to rush to the hospital for treatment. He assured them of returning to the district hospital.

However, he did go to the hospital and health officials who attempted to contact him were shocked as his mobile was switched off. Repeated calls didn't get any response and the health surveillance officer lodged a complaint with the police, who swung into action to trace the positive patient.

Sources told the paper that after the patient went missing, Kolar Deputy Commissioner Sathyabhama, Karthick Reddy and Sujeetha Salman held a meeting. They later collected the photo of the person from his sister and commenced the process to track him.

Central Range Inspector General of Police, K.V.Sharath Chandra said since Kolar is a border district, information has been passed onto Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu police to identify him if he was found in their jurisdiction. The cops are making all efforts to trace him to prevent the COVID-19 spread.

Once he is traced, it will be a mammoth task to follow the places where he travelled and the procedures of quarantining primary and secondary contacts will have to be done, Sharath Chandra said.

The missing positive patient brought chaos among the people of Bangarpet, Kolar as he was reportedly present in Bangarpet for an hour on June 2 and present in Kolar on June 3 and now his whereabouts are unknown.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus patient Missing coronavirus patient Kolar coronavirus patient
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Beware! For scammers, pandemic is just another opportunity 
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Drop university tag, UGC tells 14 Karnataka educational institutions
Image used for representational purpose for divorce
Divorce, child custody cases spike across country, Mumbai tops chart
For representational purpose. (Photo|Parveen Negi)
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second straight day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Global death toll passes 4,00,000
The moon is seen in the sky over the Golden Gate Bridge during an eclipse in San Francisco, USA. AP
George Floyd: San Francisco protesters march across Golden Gate Bridge
Gallery
From the Bundesliga venues of Deutschland to the churches of Britain, from police officers to local teenagers... here are a few images of support and solidarity as the people of USA wages on the war against racism, police brutality and white supremacy. (Photos | AP)
We kneel: Footballers to COVID warriors, 10 iconic photos of people kneeling in solidarity to George Floyd protests
As Bollywood star Dimple Kapadia turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the 'Bobby' actress. (Photo | Twitter)
Happy birthday Dimple Kapadia: Check out some rare photos of 'Bobby' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp