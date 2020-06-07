Covid-19 epicentre in Belagavi free of virus now

Sunil Patil By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Hire Bagewadi, which reported the first Covid-19 case of the district on April 3 and later turned into a corona hotspot with the maximum number of patients, is finally rid of the pandemic after two months. With the last Covid-positive patient being discharged from the designated hospital on Friday, the district administration formally denotified it from the Covid list.

The first Covid patient here was one of the three persons from the district to have attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin in Delhi in March. The other two were from Kasai Galli in Camp area in the city and from Belagundi village in Belagavi taluk. All the three had contracted the virus at the congregation.

As the first patient’s contacts started testing positive, the village at one point had the highest number of 49 patients in the district. The village gained further notoriety when the first Corona death in the district, of an 80-year-old woman, too was reported from here.

Over the last one month, all the patients who were admitted to the Covid-designated hospital have been discharged. Now that the village has been declared Covid-free, businesses have opened and normal life resumed like in other areas.

Assistant Commissioner Ashok Teli said, “Hire Bagewadi has been denotified as a containment zone on Friday with the recovery of the last Covid patient. All businesses will run normally like in other areas. Squads have been withdrawn, but awareness campaigns will continue to run.”