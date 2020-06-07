STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Estranged husband accuses wife of infidelity after both test COVID-19 positive in Karnataka's Vijayapura

The husband suspected that the woman in her thirties, had cheated on him, as he was not in touch with her for at least two weeks before testing positive.

Published: 07th June 2020 11:40 AM

By Mahesh M Goudar
Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: Drama ensued in the designated COVID hospital in Vijayapura after a man, who tested positive for coronavirus, accused his wife, who also tested positive, of infidelity.

The husband suspected that the woman in her thirties, had cheated on him, as he was not in touch with her for at least two weeks before testing positive.

Sources said, “When the woman was shifted to the same isolation ward where her husband was being treated in designated hospital, he broke into tears and started shouting at her. Even when top officials of the district tried to convince him, he didn’t change his stance.”

The man claimed, “Before I got infected, I was not in contact with my wife for over two weeks. She got infected with virus because of an illicit relationship.”

After doctors explained to him the nature of the virus, he accepted his mistake and apologised to his wife, which resulted in a happy ending.

Meanwhile, in another incident, after a woman was moved to institutional quarantine, her daughter, who was living couple of blocks away was harassed by neighbours.

The neighbours frequently visited and ordered her not to contact her mother over the phone believing that there are chances of getting infected through a telephonic conversation.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Dr Shivanand B Hiremath, psychiatrist, pointed that, “These incidents happen when people lack knowledge. Educating people about COVID-19 is the need of the hour. Since the outbreak, anxiety, depression, uncertainty about the future has increased. The only solution is creating more awareness.”

