Garment company lays off 1,200 workers in Srirangapatna

By Express News Service

MYSURU/BENGALURU: The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the garment industry, with a large company laying off around 1,200 employees at its factory in Srirangapatna in Mandya on Saturday. Hundreds of workers gathered outside the Gokaldas Exports factory on TB Road and raised slogans against the management.

Poornima, a worker, alleged the company had paid only half-day salaries since March 23. A meeting between employees and management will be held on Monday. Swaroop, HR head of the unit said sales had declined due to the pandemic and layoffs were necessary.

“This violates section 25(m) of the Industrial Disputes Act. This means workers will be paid half salary and factories won’t be operational. It may lead to closure,” said Prathiba R, president of Garment Association Trade Workers Union (GATWU).