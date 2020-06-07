IAS officers transferred in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government on Saturday issued another set of transfer orders. Rajkumar Khatri, who was Additional Chief Secretary of Labour Department, will take charge as Additional Chief Secretary of the Agriculture Department. Ganga Ram Badariya, will take charge as Additional Chief Secretary of the Backward Classes Welfare Department and MD of Karnataka State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited.

N Manjunatha Prasad will take charge as Principal Secretary to the Government (Disaster Management, Bhoomi and UPOR), Revenue Department. TK Anil Kumar, who was Principal Secretary of Tourism Department, will take charge as Principal Secretary of Health and Family Welfare Department (Medical Education).

Mohammad Mohsin, who was Secretary to Government, Backward Classes Welfare Department, has now been posted as Commissioner and Secretary to Government, Resettlement and Rehabilitation. Rajendra Kumar Kataria, who was Secretary of Agriculture department, will take charge as Secretary to Government, Horticulture and Sericulture Department.