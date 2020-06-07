Social media dividing public on communal lines: Karnataka High Court 

Yathiraju By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has expressed concern that social media is creating panic and dividing people along communal lines. Justice R Devdas made this observation while allowing the bail applications of Rihan, 19, and Shahbaz, 20, residents of Nippani, Belagavi district.

Basaweshwar Chowk Police arrested them after a case was registered on April 17 after a video in which they were seen picking up watermelons from a drain did the rounds on social media. “... an impression was created as if the petitioners deliberately dipped the melons in drain water and put up them up for sale which would cause serious health issues to customers,” Justice Devdas said, adding that the veracity of allegations must be determined during trial. The judge granted bail and imposed conditions. The petitioners’ counsel argued that IPC Section 328 (causing hurt by poisoning) was not attracted. It was invoked only because it is a non-bailable offence punishable by imprisonment of up to 10 years.

HC issues guidelines for illegal immigrants

Bengaluru: The Karnataka HC on Saturday directed the Central and State governments to establish detention centres for illegal foreign nationals till they are deported and issued guidelines regarding such cases. Justice KN Phaneedra issued the directions while granting bail to Babul Khan and other undocumented Bangladeshi immigrants who were arrested by the Sarjapura police. The court said the petitioners were entitled to bail but must be kept in detention centres until the case is decided or until the government decides on their deportation.

