STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Social media dividing public on communal lines: Karnataka High Court 

The Karnataka High Court has expressed concern that social media is creating panic and dividing people along communal lines.

Published: 07th June 2020 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2020 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka HC

Karnataka High Court (File Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By Yathiraju
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has expressed concern that social media is creating panic and dividing people along communal lines. Justice R Devdas made this observation while allowing the bail applications of Rihan, 19, and Shahbaz, 20, residents of Nippani, Belagavi district.

Basaweshwar Chowk Police arrested them after a case was registered on April 17 after a video in which they were seen picking up watermelons from a drain did the rounds on social media. “... an impression was created as if the petitioners deliberately dipped the melons in drain water and put up them up for sale which would cause serious health issues to customers,” Justice Devdas said, adding that the veracity of allegations must be determined during trial. The judge granted bail and imposed conditions. The petitioners’ counsel argued that IPC Section 328 (causing hurt by poisoning) was not attracted. It was invoked only because it is a non-bailable offence punishable by imprisonment of up to 10 years.

HC issues guidelines for illegal immigrants 
Bengaluru: The Karnataka HC on Saturday directed the Central and State governments to establish detention centres for illegal foreign nationals till they are deported and issued guidelines regarding such cases. Justice KN Phaneedra issued the directions while granting bail to Babul Khan and other undocumented Bangladeshi immigrants who were arrested by the Sarjapura police. The court said the petitioners were entitled to bail but must be kept in detention centres until the case is decided or until the government decides on their deportation. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka High Court social media communalism
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Lockdown woes: IT, BPO sectors see bloodbath with pay cuts, job losses
Police personnel donate blood after Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray appealed donors to come forward due to the shortage of blood for COVID-19 and non-COVID patients in Mumbai Saturday June 6 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra COVID-19 tally crosses 82000-mark, set to overtake China
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Kohli to Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Here is your 360-degree guide to stay engaged online

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Global death toll passes 4,00,000
The moon is seen in the sky over the Golden Gate Bridge during an eclipse in San Francisco, USA. AP
George Floyd: San Francisco protesters march across Golden Gate Bridge
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp