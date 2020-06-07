STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Spike in ILI cases in Bengaluru worries officials

Of 18 patients who tested positive on Saturday, seven had influenza-like illness

Published: 07th June 2020 06:12 AM

Healthcare worker in PPE kit in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: While Maharashtra returnees continued to contribute majorly to the spike in Covid-positive cases in Karnataka, the state crossed the 5,000-mark with the total tally standing at 5,213 on Saturday. Bengaluru reported 18 positives, of which majority were Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) cases, raising a concern.

From Bengaluru Urban, seven were ILI cases, contact tracing of nine patients was on, one a returnee from Maharashtra and one with Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI). Dr CN Manjunath, Director, Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and a member of the state Covid-19 task force, said that the state is taking a close look at ILI and SARI cases. “We have been tracking such patients. Recently through the house survey, many were identified and they are being followed up.

Right now, everybody with ILI should immediately suspect Covid-19 and come forward for testing and not neglect it, which makes it better for early treatment.” The state recorded 378 positive cases on Saturday, and among them 333 were passengers from other states. Udupi district again topped the list recording 121 cases. 

Two deaths were reported from Bidar and Vijaypura districts, taking the toll to 59. A 55-year-old woman, a resident of a containment zone in Bidar district, was diagnosed with SARI and was admitted on May 16. She died on Friday. In Vijayapura district, an 82-year-old woman with diabetes, hypertension and IHD died on May 27.

On the brighter side, the state also topped in the highest number of single-day discharges with 280 people walking out of hospitals. The total discharges now stand at 1968. Udupi district with 121 cases, Yadgir with 103 cases and Kalaburagi with 69 cases had all Maharashtra returnees. Of Dakshina Kannada’s 24 cases, 11 were Maharashtra returnees, seven cases of international travel from UAE and one with international travel from Turkey, while contact tracing of five patients was under progress.

Davanagere and Vijaypura had six cases each. In Davanagere, five cases were contacts of previous patients, while one a contact of containment zone. Vijaypura had three returnees from Maharashtra and three contacts of  containment zone. Gadag had four positive cases, contact tracing of two under pgoress and two contacts of previous patients. Three cases each were reported from Mandya, Hassan, Haveri and Dharwad. In Mandya, two were Maharastra returnees and one  aGujarat returnee.

In Hassan, all three were Maharashtra returnees. Haveri had two Maharashtra returnees and one contact tracing is on, while Dharwad had all Maharashtra returnees. Uttara Kannada, Chikkaballapur and Raichur had two cases each, all of them Maharashtra returnees. Kolar with one case was of inter-district travel, and Tumakuru and Koppal had one case each, who are Maharashtra returnees. Bidar had a case of of Delhi returnee.

