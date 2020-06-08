21-year-old Mysuru boy publishes book on lesser-known facts on Supreme Court

K Rathna By

Express News Service

MYSURU: Galav Gowda (21), who is pursuing his 4th semester of BBA.LLB at Alliance School of Law, Bengaluru has penned a book detailing the infrastructure, practical process and procedure of legal activities of Supreme Court.



The 112-page book titled 'Crawl towards Supreme Court of India' was penned by Gowda, after his internship done there last year, and it was during the three-month corona induced lockdown that he decided to write it.



The objective of the book is to share unknown facts and figures about the Supreme Court of India, the infrastructure, important sculptures and photographs of it to the public and especially for law students.



Galav said, “There are several books relating to jurisdiction, power, functions, articles, and section of Supreme Court of India. However, I did not find a book which talks about infrastructure. This motivated me to pen a detailed book about the infrastructure, history, day to day processes and procedures of Supreme Court.”



“Most of the people have observed the main dome of the Supreme Court which is shown in media. In the book, I have penned details starting from the basement to the dome. I have collected a few important photos of Supreme Court, which are not available on the internet. By referring to the book, readers will gain complete knowledge about the Supreme Court excepts laws,” he added.



He has tried to throw light on some unknown facts and figures about the temple of Justice. To mention a few, only a few people might know that there are 3 underground tunnels connected to the basement of the supreme court and the new building at Pragati Maidan. These tunnels are used to transport the important files and documents of the Supreme Court.



The Supreme Court judges library is Asia's biggest law library which contains more than 350 thousand books, article and journals. It consists of 18 librarians and 70 supporting staff and the library is divided into 6 sections, and in the supreme court, the lawyers should submit the list of books they are referring to in the trial, to the library 'court management section', a half-hour before the trail starts, he added.



He has published 500 books getting financial help of Rs 73,000 from his mother HN Varija, advocate in Mysuru Court. His wish is to distribute the copies to libraries of schools and colleges and help students gain knowledge.



“It was my dream to visit the Supreme Court from childhood. I approached my mother Varija, who has 30 years of experience in advocacy. Because of her, I got an opportunity to do my internship with famous advocate Sanjay Anand Nulli in the Supreme Court. I experienced an amazing internship during which I understood the powers, function and practical procedures. It was great observing the court hall procedures and level of citation made and I learnt citation skill used by the supreme court advocates,” he added