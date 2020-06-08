Karnataka CM Yediyurappa directs officials to work on plan for MPM revival

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has directed officials to initiate a plan to rejuvenate the Mysore Paper Mills Limited (MPM) which was closed two years ago due to heavy losses. Yediyurappa conducted a meeting in this regard with officials of Forest and Industries and others in Bengaluru on Saturday.

The CM said many families of employees who were dependent on the factory are struggling after its closure. The factory equipment are also on the verge of rusting, hence it is necessary for the government to restart the factory, he said.

Earlier, efforts were made to privatise the factory to revive it. But the public and workers opposed the move. The factory stopped production in 2015 citing losses. However, some of the employees took voluntary retirement as soon as the factory halted production and the rest of them were deputed to other departments.

