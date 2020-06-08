STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Services to resume at religious places today in Karnataka

No ‘prasadam’ or ‘theertha’ will be given to devotees at temples and those below ten years and above 65 years will not be allowed. Everyone has to wear a mask and maintain social distancing. 

Published: 08th June 2020 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2020 03:13 PM   |  A+A-

A priest sanitises idols at a Lord Venkateshwara temple in Rajajinagar in Bengaluru

A priest sanitises idols at a Lord Venkateshwara temple in Rajajinagar in Bengaluru, ahead of its opening on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Pandarinath B)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Temples and mosques will reopen on Monday, while Catholic churches will wait till June 13. Muzarai Minister Srinivasa Poojary told TNIE that they were prepared to reopen the temples from June 1 and even had a meeting with Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, but waited till June 8 because of the Union government’s revised guidelines. 

No ‘prasadam’ or ‘theertha’ will be given to devotees at temples and those below ten years and above 65 years will not be allowed. Everyone has to wear a mask and maintain social distancing. The guidelines stated that there should be mandatory thermal screening and soap/sanitisers at all religious places. At a recent meeting, religious authorities had told officials that all norms will be followed strictly.     

The mosque authorities too have put out a note saying they will start their prayers from Monday. S A Rashadi, Amir e-Shariyat of Karnataka, said they will not provide prayer mats or water for ablution at mosques and everyone has to bring their own mats. While many mosques will open at 5 am for Fazar, some will reopen at 1 pm for the Zohar namaz.

No one will be allowed to stay after the prayer service and people cannot gather in groups to chat. Archbishop Peter Machado said the Catholic churches will reopen only on June 13 after sufficiently sensitising the staff and abiding by all the norms the government has put out. Churches of other denominations are reopening on Monday. Pastor Joshua Prabhakar said the Brethern Churches will reopen after about a month or two depending on the situation. “We don’t want to put anyone at risk by reopening our places of worship,” he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka TEMPLES churches mosques unlock
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Beware! For scammers, pandemic is just another opportunity 
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Drop university tag, UGC tells 14 Karnataka educational institutions
Image used for representational purpose for divorce
Divorce, child custody cases spike across country, Mumbai tops chart
For representational purpose. (Photo|Parveen Negi)
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second straight day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Global death toll passes 4,00,000
The moon is seen in the sky over the Golden Gate Bridge during an eclipse in San Francisco, USA. AP
George Floyd: San Francisco protesters march across Golden Gate Bridge
Gallery
From the Bundesliga venues of Deutschland to the churches of Britain, from police officers to local teenagers... here are a few images of support and solidarity as the people of USA wages on the war against racism, police brutality and white supremacy. (Photos | AP)
We kneel: Footballers to COVID warriors, 10 iconic photos of people kneeling in solidarity to George Floyd protests
As Bollywood star Dimple Kapadia turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the 'Bobby' actress. (Photo | Twitter)
Happy birthday Dimple Kapadia: Check out some rare photos of 'Bobby' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp