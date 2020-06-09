No question of cancelling SSLC examination, says Karnataka minister Suresh Kumar

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar said the state will go ahead with the SSLC examination and there is no question of cancelling it.

Speaking in Udupi after participating in a meeting of education department officials to know about the preparations being made to conduct the examination, he said that parents and teachers should boost the confidence level of SSLC students. The minister said the Centre too has instructed the state to conduct the SSLC examination with proper protocol being followed.

Students who are in the containment zone will have the option to write the supplementary examination, he added. In the examination room, instead of 24 students, only 18 will be allowed. A gap of 3.5 feet will be kept between desks. Masks for all students is compulsory, he said. Students should bring drinking water from home. Arrangements are also being done to ensure proper transport is in place, he said.