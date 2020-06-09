Non-Congress leaders too want Kharge in RS: DKS

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: KPCC president DK Shivakumar said there is a demand from a wide range of the political spectrum to elect veteran leader Mallikarjun Kharge to the Rajya Sabha.“Not just the Congress, but leaders of other parties across the country are also in favour of sending the senior leader to the upper house of Parliament,” Shivakumar said.

Kharge filed his nominations for the Rajya Sabha elections from Karnataka on Monday as the sole candidate of the Congress.“We took an unanimous decision to field Kharge and AICC president Sonia Gandhi also approved it. He will be the voice of the voiceless in Parliament,” he said.

On supporting JDS stalwart H D Deve Gowda in the polls, Shivakumar told reporters that the decision of Sonia and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is final. “We are committed to whatever our national leaders decide,’’ he said.

