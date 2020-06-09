STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Rajya Sabha polls: BJP picks surprise candidates

Central leaders said the decision to field Kadadi and Gasti was taken in consultation with state leaders.

Published: 09th June 2020 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2020 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

Rajya Sabha

A view of the Rajya Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a move that has surprised many, including those in the BJP, the party on Monday decided to field dark horses Eranna Kadadi and Ashok Gasti, party loyalists from North Karnataka region, as its candidates for the June 19 Rajya Sabha polls.Kadai, a Lingayat leader from Belagavi, and Gasti, a party loyalist and lawyer from Raichur, will file nominations on Tuesday.The two leaders were not in the list the state core committee sent to the central leadership on Saturday. That had three other names, of  sitting RS member Prabhakar Kore, former MP Ramesh Katti and hotelier Prakash Shetty. 

Central leaders said the decision to field Kadadi and Gasti was taken in consultation with state leaders. “Constant consultations were held even after the state core committee sent the list,” BJP National General Secretary Muralidhar Rao told The New Indian Express on Monday.The election of Kadadi and Gasti is now a mere formality. The BJP, with 117 members in the state assembly, can comfortably ensure their victory as each candidate requires 45 votes to win. Party sources said that both the leaders have been associated with the RSS and BJP for the last three decades.

The BJP, by picking workers from the grassroots rather than its established leaders, seems to have sent out a message that it will not ignore its loyal workers. Meanwhile, leaders from the Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) persuaded 87-year-old former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda to contest the elections. He will be the JDS-Congress combine candidate, as the regional party needs Congress’s support to send Gowda to the RS. He will file his nominations on Tuesday, while Congress candidate Mallikarjun Kharge filed his papers on Monday.

A no-contest for RS poll this time

Confirming Gowda’s entry into the poll fray, his son and former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy said the JDS patriarch decided to contest the polls at the request of party legislators, Congress president Sonia Gandhi and several national leaders. “He has responded to everyone’s hopes and ambitions. He will be the state’s top representative in the Rajya Sabha,” he said.

Gowda had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Tumakuru as the JDS-Congress coalition candidate. If he wins the RS polls, it will be his second term in the House of Elders. In 1996, he was elected to the RS as the Prime Minister.

With the BJP deciding to field two candidates and the Congress extending support to Gowda, the election of contestants is likely to be unopposed. Chances of independent candidates contesting the polls are remote as they need signatures of a minimum 10 MLAs to file nominations, failing which it will be rejected during scrutiny.  However, a clear picture will emerge on Tuesday, the last date to file nominations. 

MLC polls postponed  
Elections to the four seats in the Legislative Council - two graduate and two teachers constituencies, which were scheduled to be held later this month, have been deferred due to the Covid-19 situation, the State Election Commission said on Monday. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rajya Sabha polls BJP
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Beware! For scammers, pandemic is just another opportunity 
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Drop university tag, UGC tells 14 Karnataka educational institutions
Image used for representational purpose for divorce
Divorce, child custody cases spike across country, Mumbai tops chart
For representational purpose. (Photo|Parveen Negi)
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second straight day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gorakhnath temple (Photo | gorakhpur.nic.in)
Unlock 1: India celebrates its gods as religious spaces open up after 2.5 months
A scene outside Chennai Central where labourers from Nepal and different parts of north India wait to board special trains | shiba prasad sahu
'Will return to Chennai soon': Lockdown-hit Nepalis leave for home
Gallery
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
After 75-days of lockdown, malls and religious places opened in many parts of the country with restaurants allowing dine-in services. However strict riders were to be ensured including limited number of customers and proper sanitisation within the premises. (Photo|AP)
Unlock 1.0: Malls, dine-in services and religious institutions reopen across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp