17-year-old becomes youngest corona casualty, Karnataka count almost at 6k

The lone case from Chamarajanagar is of a Maharashtra returnee, while apart from the girl, one more person from Bengaluru died, taking the toll to 66 with two non-Covid deaths.

BENGALURU: Chamarajanagar district lost its green tag as it recorded its first-ever Covid-19 case and a 17-year-old girl from Kalaburagi died, making her the youngest coronavirus victim in the state, on Tuesday. The state also recorded 161 fresh cases in a 24-hour span.

The lone case from Chamarajanagar is of a Maharashtra returnee, while apart from the girl, one more person from Bengaluru died, taking the toll to 66 with two non-Covid deaths. Also, the state’s positive tally went up to 5921, a shade short of the 6,000-mark. 

The 17-year-old girl was suffering from demyelinating disorder, with severe dengue in decompensated shock with pulmonary haemorrhage and Covid positivity. She was referred to the designated Covid hospital by a private hospital on June 4 with complaints of fever over the previous five days and breathlessness for the previous day.

She died the same day. The deceased patient from Bengaluru was a 65-year-old man, who was diagnosed with ILI and was suffering from diabetes mellitus, hypertension and chronic kidney disease. He was admitted on June 3 and died on June 8.

The state, which conducted over 10,000 tests every day, tested only 7,036 samples on Tuesday. Jawaid Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, said, “We were focusing on testing people coming from Mahrashtra. But today the cases were less, which led to low testing.

We also had some backlog testings which were conducted on Tuesday.” Among the 161 patients, the state had 91 interstate passengers, with Yadgir taking the lead with 61 positive cases all of whom were Maharashtra returnees. Bengaluru Urban was second on the list with 29 positive cases, of which three had returned from Kuwait, one from Tamil Nadu, two cases of Influenza Like Illness and others contacts of previous patients. Dakshina Kannada had 23 positive cases.

