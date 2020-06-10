STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

All four candidates set to be elected unopposed from Karnataka in upcoming Rajya Sabha polls

Karnataka Legislative Assembly Secretary declared on Wednesday the candidature of Gowda and Kharge from JD(S) and Congress, and BJP's Iranna Kadadi and Ashok Gasti as "validly nominated".

Published: 10th June 2020 07:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2020 07:04 PM   |  A+A-

Deve Gowda

JDS supremo H D Deve Gowda in Bengaluru on June 21, 2019. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T)

By PTI

BENGALURU: With four candidates, including former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda and veteran Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge in the fray for as many berths, the Rajya Sabha elections in Karnataka scheduled for June 19 is all set to be an unanimous affair.

Karnataka Legislative Assembly Secretary M K Vishalakshi, who is the returning officer for the polls, on Wednesday declared the candidature of Gowda and Kharge from JD(S) and Congress, and BJP's Iranna Kadadi and Ashok Gasti as "validly nominated".

The papers of independent candidate Sangamesh Chikkanaragunda were rejected during scrutiny of nominations.

"With only four candidates, the election is all set to be unopposed and unanimous. Voting will not be required. It will be clear on the last date for withdrawal of candidature," official sources said.

June 12 is the last date for withdrawal of candidature.

Election is scheduled on June 19 to fill four Rajya Sabha seats from Karnataka, represented by Rajeev Gowda and B K Hariprasad of Congress, Prabhakar Kore of BJP and D Kupendra Reddy of JD(S) that will fall vacant on June 25 with their retirement.

The BJP, with 117 members in the assembly (including Speaker), is in a position to ensure easy victory in two out of the four seats and the Congress, with 68 MLAs, in one.

The JD(S), which has 34 seats in the assembly and not in a position to win a seat in the Rajya Sabha on its own, has Congress' support with its surplus votes.

A minimum of 45 votes are required for a candidate to win.

However, voting will not be necessitated in this election as no party fielded any additional candidate against each other and limited their contest to the number of seats they can win, based on their strength in the assembly.

On getting elected, this will be the first stint in the Rajya Sabha for Kharge, who has always got elected directly by the people in his over four decade long political career.

Kharge, earlier popularly known as "solillada Saradara", (a leader without defeat), faced his first electoral loss in his political life against BJP's Umesh Jadhav in Gulbarga by a margin of 95,452 votes during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

For 87-year-old Gowda this will be the second Rajya Sabha entry, the first time being in 1996 as Prime Minister.

He faced defeat in Tumkur constituency against BJP's G S Basavaraj by over 13,000 votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls as he decided to contest at the last minute after vacating Hassan-his home turf, to grandson Prajwal Revanna (a current MP).

For BJP's Iranna Kadadi and Ashok Gasti, who are "low profile" compared to stalwarts Gowda and Kharge, this will be the first major break in their political careers.

Both have an Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad background and worked for the organisation at the grass root level for decades.

BJP's central leadership had sprung a surprise by fielding Kadadi and Gasti as candidates, ignoring the recommendations of the party state unit.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
H D Deve Gowda Rajya sabha polls Karnataka
India Matters
Nirav Modi (File photo)
ED brings back Rs 1,350-cr diamonds, pearls of Nirav-Choksi firms
Taxi driver Latheesh waves as he leaves after being discharged from a hospital following his recovery from COVID-19. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: In a first, recovery toll exceeds number of active cases in India
Medics arrive to take samples of suspected COVID-19 patients for lab tests at a government hospital during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in New Delhi Wednesday June 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Don't have countrywide data on daily corona testing capacity: Centre's RTI reply
A boy passes by a COVID-19 graffiti . (Photo| ANI)
Indian women with COVID-19 at higher risk of death than men: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PG doctors block a road near Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday as they protest the violence against healthcare workers | Vinay Madapu
After attack on doctor, 300 doctors of Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital refuse to resume COVID duties
Actor Rana Daggubati (File Photo | PTI)
'We're the wrong race,' Rana Daggubati on the Kerala Elephant Death
Gallery
From Matrix to Star Wars, many of us get some of these highly-popular Hollywood dialogues wrong. Popular memes and 'the Mandela effect' could be the most common reason for this to happen. Go rewatch these epic scenes if you still can't digest the fact tha
'What if I told' you have been saying these epic Hollywood dialogues wrong? Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings and more...
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has admitted that the government may have fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and migrants’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by opposition parties to
'What did Opposition do?': Here are some notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during the pandemic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp