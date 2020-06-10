STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chamarajanagar loses green tag as one tests positive

Chamarajanagar district that drew national attention and appreciation for zero positive cases  registered its first positive case on Tuesday.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chamarajanagar district that drew national attention and appreciation for zero positive cases registered its first positive case on Tuesday. A 22-year-old man, (P5919), who had come to Chamarajanagar from Mumbai along with his mother and brother, tested positive. He has been shifted to the isolation ward in Chamarajanagar hospital and six of his primary and secondary contacts have been quarantined.

The patient and his family members travelled to Bengaluru on a Shramik Express train. They were picked up by his uncle, who took them in a car to Palimedi village in Hanur. They were taken to a local fever clinic in Kollegal the next day and were sent to quarantine. Although swab tests of his mother and the elder brother were negative, the district administration shifted the patient, (P5919) to the hospital after the test proved positive.

The patient and family members have not moved out in public, but the first positive case has worried the local population. However,  the authorities maintained that Chamrajnagar continues to be in gren zone as the patient is an outsider and had come from Mumbai. 

