Council polls on June 29: BJP hopes to win 4 seats

Cong will win two and JDS one, out of seven seats falling vacant
 

MTB Nagaraj

MTB Nagaraj (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Soon after the Rajya Sabha polls, political circles in the state will be abuzz with the Karnataka Legislative Council (MLC) elections, to be held to seven seats on June 29. The last date for filing nominations is June 18. The Election Commission of India on Tuesday announced the schedule for the biennial polls to elect seven MLCs by Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs). The notification will be issued on June 11.

The terms of five Congress, one JDS and an independent MLC will end on June 30, necessitating the polls. The ruling BJP, with 117 MLAs, can comfortably ensure that four of its candidates are victorious, while the Congress can win two and JDS one. Congress sources said that the party hopes to get support from the JDS to elect three of its candidates, as the Congress has supported former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda’s candidature in the RS polls.

With 34 MLAs in the Assembly, the former PM needed Congress votes to make it to the Upper House. “Our party supported the JDS in the RS elections and the regional party will extend support to us in the council elections. That is the thinking in the party. However, no decision has been taken as of now,” said a senior Congress leader.

JDS MLC TA Saravana, whose term is set to end on June 30, said he is an aspirant for the council and will abide by his party decision. “I am a loyal worker of the party and will abide by any decision taken by the party,” he added. In the BJP, former ministers A Vishwanath and MTB Nagaraj are among the aspirants for council seats.  

DKS proposes, govt disposes plans for his charge-taking ceremony

The Karnataka government on Tuesday rejected KPCC President-designate DK Shivakumar’s proposal to hold a charge-taking ceremony. In response to Shivakumar’s letter on June 5, seeking permission to allow a gathering of 150 people at the Congress headquarters and telecast the event on June 14, the revenue department cited central government orders prohibiting political events. While DK Shivakumar pointed out that large virtual conferences were being held across the country, the state government said no gatherings of over 50 people would be allowed during lockdown. This is the third time Shivakumar has had to postpone the event.

