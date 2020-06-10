STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Not testing suspected COVID-19 deaths in Karnataka may lead to under reporting

Experts feel that this could lead to under-reporting of deaths caused by coronavirus, thereby showing a better mortality rate to the public.

Published: 10th June 2020 11:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2020 11:23 AM   |  A+A-

Family members and health workers performing last rites of a man who died due to COVID-19, in New Delhi

Representational image (File photo| ANI)

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: On June 8, Karnataka revised its testing protocol and removed one crucial testing category that was in place earlier - testing suspected COVID-19 deaths who had ILI/SARI symptoms within six hours of their demise.

Experts feel that this could lead to under-reporting of deaths caused by coronavirus, thereby showing a better mortality rate to the public. Deaths have off-lately been a cause of concern for the state government with COVID-19 deaths being reported every other day across various districts.

Sources said that the decision to drop this category was not recommended to the government by the technical advisory committee. What follows after a suspected death turns out to be positive is, contact
tracing of primary and secondary contacts, testing and quarantining them.

However, when the death is not considered a COVID-19 one, the above activities will not follow, leaving room for more undetected cases, sources said, adding that this category should not have been deleted.

A source from the health department said that there might be slight under-reporting with removal of this category but even ICMR testing protocol does not include testing suspected deaths. Karnataka was doing it on its volition earlier until it decided to drop it.

There have been cases in Karnataka's health bulletins, where a person who was tested after they died, turned out to be positive for coronavirus.

Dr John Jacob, a virologist at Christian Medical College, Vellore said,'' The government is embarrassed and has hence removed the death category. This will lead to under reporting of COVID-19 deaths and
will not work in the long run. It is a sign of giving up the battle. If you do not want to know about a death, it is because you suspect it might be COVID-19 but want to show good news. We will not gain anything by under-reporting and do not need to keep changing the testing protocol."

Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey said, "Yesterday we had a video conference with Government of India and Ministry of Health where they said we should not draw swab from dead persons. Based on that we removed that category, although until now we have been testing suspected deceased persons. We have written to them again, to clarify on the issue."

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID deaths COVID19 Coronavirus Karnataka COVID deaths Karnataka COVID testing
India Matters
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi (File Photo | PTI)
'Bihar distributed 17 lakh condoms to migrants after quarantine'
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Register all the migrants, offer local jobs: Supreme Court
Remdesivir
Remdesivir slows COVID progression in monkeys: Nature journal
‘Mastaka’ of the submerged temple I Express
500-year-old temple rises from Mahanadi water in Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The man was sent back to hospital in an ambulance designated to ferry COVID-19 patients (Representational image | PTI)
Infection explosion: One in five undergoing Covid-19 tests in Delhi, Maharashtra test positive
For representational purposes
15-30% people in containment areas exposed to COVID-19: ICMR's serosurvey
Gallery
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that the government may have “fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and the ensuing migrant workers’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by
'What did Opposition do': Among many, notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during coronavirus lockdown
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp