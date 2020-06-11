13 dogs poisoned in Mysuru; five found dead, others missing

Karthik K K By

Express News Service

MYSURU: At the time when the incident of the death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala still continues to draw the ire and outrage of many people across the country, another horrific incident of five stray dogs being found dead due to suspected poisoning by miscreants has come to the fore in Mysuru on Thursday.

According to several dog feeders and residents of T K Layout in the city, of the total 13 stray dogs in the area, at least five dogs were found dead on Wednesday due to poisoning.

The animal activists and a few residents pointed out that carcass of only five dogs was found, one is getting treated at PFA, while other dogs are missing.

“Miscreants might have hastily buried after feeding them food laced with poison,” the residents alleged.

The guardian, who regularly fed these 13 stray dogs near 4th cross in T K Layout said, “The dogs were sterilized and vaccinated. All were healthy and friendly, never chased the kids or went behind vehicles.” They found two dead dogs on the 2nd cross while the carcass of two other dogs was found in other location and later they called up People For Animals (PFA) for help.

Savitha Nagabhushan, the Managing Trustee of PFA, Mysuru, said, “We received information about the incident at 3.50 pm. We immediately sent our rescue team and veterinary doctors at around 4 pm who found two dogs struggling for life. They were picked up for immediate medical attention but on the way one dog passed away. The condition of the other dog is critical and still battling for life.”

The animal activists who are suspecting something fishy allege it as an act of local miscreants and that it might be their handiwork for some kind of vengeance.

Pavithra Kannan, an animal activist and founder of Human Library Mysuru said, “Such incidents have been happening and during the lockdown period one such incident was reported at Dasanakoppalu where a few villagers had poisoned the stray. This is not a thing for people to take calmly. They can't poison an animal and kill it.”

The members of PFA have decided to register an FIR against the unknown miscreants.