Bengaluru court rejects bail for Amulya Leona in sedition case, says she may abscond

Amulya was arrested on February 20, 2020 after she raised pro-Pakistan slogans at a rally organized against the CAA at Freedom Park in the city

Published: 11th June 2020 02:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2020 02:40 PM

Amulya Leona speaking at the function

Amulya Leona (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A city civil and sessions court has rejected the bail application filed by Amulya Leona in relation to a sedition case registered by the city police for raising pro-Pakistan slogans during the anti-CAA rally held here in February.

Vidyadhar Shirahatti, Judge of LX Additional City Civil and Sessions, on Wednesday passed the order rejecting the bail plea of Amulya, a 19-year-old studying at a college in the city.

“In the present case, the petitioner (Amulya) is also alleged to have said ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ which could affect peace, law and order. The investigation officer has not completed the probe and has not filed the chargesheet,” the judge said while rejecting the bail plea.

The grounds taken by counsel of Amulya for seeking bail, the judge said, “The points which have been raised by the petitioner are to be considered at the time of the full-fledged trial. If the petitioner is granted bail, she may abscond. Therefore, the bail petition of the petitioner is liable to be rejected."

The judged added that she may also be involved in similar offences again, which affect peace at large, if she was granted bail.

Amulya was arrested on February 20, 2020 after she raised pro-Pakistan slogans at a rally organized against the CAA at Freedom Park in the city.

