DK Shivakumar accuses BJP of hijacking his virtual streaming idea   

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after the State government denied permission for a virtual ‘taking charge’ ceremony, citing MHA guidelines, KPCC president-designate DK Shivakumar accused the BJP of hijacking his idea of a mass virtual live streaming event. Tearing into Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Shivakumar asked how the BJP’s virtual rallies, addressed by Amit Shah in Bihar and West Bengal, were not a violation of MHA guidelines.

“Two months ago, I had announced that I would take charge at a virtual live streaming event, but had to put it off thrice. The Chief Minister, despite giving me an oral assurance that permission would be given, has now rejected my request. It is shameful that on the same day that I had sought permission, BJP national president JP Nadda is holding a digital event where state BJP leaders will be present,” Shivakumar said, pointing to the alleged double standards of the BJP in scuttling a Congress event. Saying that he is contemplating a legal appeal against the government for rejecting his request, Shivakumar insisted that he would hold the event whenever the State gives permission.

Yatra after MLC polls

The state-wide yatra that DK Shivakumar has vowed to undertake, is likely to be launched after the Karnataka Legislative Council elections.

Shivakumar told reporters at the Congress headquarters on Queen’s Road that the “apolitical event” will begin after the MLC elections. Given the prohibitions on political, social and religious events, Shivakumar insisted that it was a non-partisan, apolitical initiative to understand the difficulties people are facing during the Covid-19 pandemic.