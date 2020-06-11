Over 300 grads join MGNREGS workforce in Ron taluk

Raghottam Koppar By

GADAG: Over 300 graduates, who returned from various cities to Ron taluk, are now dependent on MGNREGS to earn a living. Engineers, teachers, technicians and cab drivers have joined the workforce. Many graduates who lost their jobs are interested in working for MGNREGS projects.

Gram panchayat officials are ascertaining the number of workers who want to continue working here instead of returning to cities. At Abbigeri village, 3,100 people are working under the job scheme, and 124 of them are graduates. In Kurudagi, 74 of the 590 workers are graduates.

This is also the case in Yerebeleri, Nagaral and other villages. Shivanagouda Menasagi, panchayat development officer of Abbigeri and Kurudagi, said, “Many educated people, including professionals, are applying for job cards to work under MGNREGS.”