Three months on, only 63 out of  1,500 ventilators received by Karnataka

Ranjani Madhavan

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In March, the state government ordered 1,500 ventilators from different sources to fight the Covid-19 pandemic effectively. But three months later, it has received only 63 ventilators. Of the total, 1,300 ventilators were to be procured from the central government-run Hindustan Latex Ltd, 130 from a Mysuru-based company, Skanray Technologies, and 70 from other local manufacturers.

Manjushree, Additional Director, Karnataka State Drug Logistics and Warehousing Society, said, “None of the 1,300 ventilators ordered from central government have arrived yet. We have received 35 out of 130 ventilators from Skanray and 28 out of 70 from other local manufacturers. In all, we have 63 ventilators now.” She said, “A total of 200 Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure (BiPAP) machines too were ordered from a French company, Sefam, in May.

Of them, 94 have been received.” BiPAP performs a similar function as a ventilator, but is non-invasive and does not include a tube. Oxygen is pumped in by placing the device over a person’s nose and mouth. Previously, The New Indian Express had reported that 15 ventilators ordered by the state government had to be sent back because they were found to be tampered with, broken and received with old stands.

Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar told The New Indian Express, “I am not aware of what has been ordered by the health department. But 80 per cent of the ventilators ordered by the Medical Education Department have arrived at all medical colleges and hospitals. The entire world is ordering ventilators and there could be a scarcity. We have upgraded all our hospitals with high-flow oxygen. Realistically, not even 5 per cent of the existing ventilators are being used by Covid patients. So, it is not an issue.” Minister for Health Sriramulu was not reachable for comment.