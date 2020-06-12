STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amulya Leona finally gets bail after four months

A city magistrate court on Thursday granted bail to Amulya Leona in a sedition case against her for raising pro-Pakistan slogans.

Amulya Leona

Amulya Leona speaking at the function. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A city magistrate court on Thursday granted bail to Amulya Leona in a sedition case against her for raising pro-Pakistan slogans. Amulya (19) was arrested by the Upparpet police for allegedly shouting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans at an anti-CAA protest held at Freedom Park in February in which Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi had taken part. 

While the 60th Additional City Civil and Sessions Court judge Vidyadhar Shirahatti had dismissed her bail petition on Wednesday, the 5th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court granted her bail as the police had not submitted the chargesheet to the court within the stipulated 90 days.

Police sources said that Amulya, who is lodged at Bengaluru Central Prison in Parappana Agrahara, was not released as the bail formalities were not yet completed. “The process may be completed on Friday and she may be released by evening,” a police officer said. 

Amulya, a journalism student from Chikkamagaluru, has been lodged in jail for over four months. Her counsel Prasanna R had moved the bail plea on June 2 as the police had not submitted the chargesheet and had argued that she was eligible for default bail. Police submitted the chargesheet on June 3. 

