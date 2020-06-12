STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

BJP president JP Nadda to address virtual rally on Sunday

Accusing China of being responsible for spreading the coronavirus and also creating problems on the Indo-China border, he said, this is the opportune moment to defeat China economically.

Published: 12th June 2020 02:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2020 02:51 AM   |  A+A-

BJP national president J P Nadda speaks during intellectual meet in Bengaluru

BJP national president J P Nadda speaks during intellectual meet in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T,EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BJP national president JP Nadda will address a “virtual rally” on Sunday to highlight Prime Minister Narendra Modi government’s performance during the first year of his second term in office. His speech from the national capital will be beamed across all districts in the state.

MLC and party state unit General Secretary N Ravi Kumar said the thrust and focus of the party president’s speech will be on “Aatma Nirbhar Bharat (Self-reliant India). The party will utilise all social media platforms and local cable TV networks to reach over 20 lakh people during the rally at 6 pm on Sunday.

Nadda will also explain steps taken by the Union government to handle the Covid-19 pandemic and the need to follow the guidelines to contain the spread of the virus, Ravi Kumar said. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and BJP State unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel will participate in the virtual rally in Bengaluru. Kumar said the virtual rally will be utilised to create awareness among people to buy local products and boycott products made in China.

Accusing China of being responsible for spreading the coronavirus and also creating problems on the Indo-China border, he said, this is the opportune moment to defeat China economically.  “We have planned to create awareness about the need to support local industries and handmade products,” he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
virtual rally JP Nadda Narendra Modi government Karnataka
India Matters
For representational purposes
Reservation is not a fundamental right, says Supreme Court
People suspected of COVID-19 step out of an ambulance at Sir Ganga Ram City Hospital on June 11 2020 in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Less than 1% of population infected, no community transmission yet: ICMR
False positive test reports land 20 individuals in isolation centre 
In some cases, the ink washes of because of household chores, while some times, the mark doesn’t go even after the quarantine period is over.
Not so indelible: Quarantine stamps fading away puts officials in fix

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lockdown boat: YouTube videos help Kerala man's 'Musafir' set sail at last
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Death risk higher in India women than men, study suggests
Gallery
From Matrix to Star Wars, many of us get some of these highly-popular Hollywood dialogues wrong. Popular memes and 'the Mandela effect' could be the most common reason for this to happen. Go rewatch these epic scenes if you still can't digest the fact tha
'What if I told' you have been saying these epic Hollywood dialogues wrong? Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings and more...
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has admitted that the government may have fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and migrants’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by opposition parties to
'What did Opposition do?': Here are some notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during the pandemic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp