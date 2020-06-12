BJP president JP Nadda to address virtual rally on Sunday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BJP national president JP Nadda will address a “virtual rally” on Sunday to highlight Prime Minister Narendra Modi government’s performance during the first year of his second term in office. His speech from the national capital will be beamed across all districts in the state.

MLC and party state unit General Secretary N Ravi Kumar said the thrust and focus of the party president’s speech will be on “Aatma Nirbhar Bharat (Self-reliant India). The party will utilise all social media platforms and local cable TV networks to reach over 20 lakh people during the rally at 6 pm on Sunday.

Nadda will also explain steps taken by the Union government to handle the Covid-19 pandemic and the need to follow the guidelines to contain the spread of the virus, Ravi Kumar said. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and BJP State unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel will participate in the virtual rally in Bengaluru. Kumar said the virtual rally will be utilised to create awareness among people to buy local products and boycott products made in China.

Accusing China of being responsible for spreading the coronavirus and also creating problems on the Indo-China border, he said, this is the opportune moment to defeat China economically. “We have planned to create awareness about the need to support local industries and handmade products,” he said.