Four drivers held for cheating cab aggregator Ola

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Central Crime Branch police arrested four cab drivers who allegedly cheated cab aggregator Ola, by using a mobile application recently. The accused are Nagesh (36) of Bharat Nagar, Ravi (37) of Hosakerehalli, Manu (27) of Basapura and Satish (32) o f Byadarahalli. Police said that the accused joined Ola by furnishing fake documents.

To earn more incentives, the accused downloaded an application called Mock Locations, which allows one to provide fake information about their location. The accused bought several SIM cards by submitting fake documents and they started booking rides using those numbers.

“They immediately accepted rides on the phone which had the Mock Locations app and Ola partner app. As they pressed the ‘’Go’’ button in the app, it sent a fake location to the cab aggregator. They did all this sitting at home. They planned this scheme just to get the incentives. Their scheme cost the company lakhs of rupees,” the police said. The police have seized three cars, around 500 SIM cards, two ID card printers, a printer, a laptop, 16 mobile phones and other documents.