IISc-Bengaluru tops NIRF varsity rankings

NLSIU Bengaluru ranked best law school in country; IIM Bengaluru falls to second spot

Published: 12th June 2020 02:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2020 02:51 AM   |  A+A-

ndian Institute of Science

File Photo of Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (Photo | Express Photo Services)

By PEARL MARIA D ’SOUZA
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Four premier institutes in Karnataka were among the top three in their respective categories in the 5th edition of the annual National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) released by the Ministry of Human Resource Development on Tuesday.

The institutes are evaluated on five parameters -- Teaching, Learning & Resources, Research and Professional Practice, Graduation Outcomes, Outreach and Inclusivity, and Peer Perception. The Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, retained the second position in the ‘Overall’ category securing 84.18%, an improvement from last year’s 82.28% when it fell from the top position it had held since 2017. In the ‘University’ category however, IISc retained its place at the top.

Moreover, it improved its performance with a 84.18 percent score in 2020, higher than its scores of 82.28% in 2019, 82.16 % in 2018, 83.28% in 2017. IISc Director Anurag Kumar told TNIE the institute is focusing on internationalisation, academics and research. Institute of Eminence Funds are being used for several initiatives, and faculty will be given financial support to travel more.

The National Law School University of India University (NLSIU) Bengaluru has held the top spot for three years in a row since the ‘Law’ category was introduced in 2018. It’s score of 78.66% is an improvement from the 77.21% it secured in 2019 and 75.79% in 2018. The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore fell to second position in the ‘Management’ category with a 81.32% score. Last year it was ranked one with a 81.34% score, and in 2018 and 2017 it came second with scores of 77.33% and 78.82% respectively. Manipal College of Dental Sciences in Udupi secured second place in the new category for dental colleges with a score of 78.17%.

