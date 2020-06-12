STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

JSW plant in Ballari a super spreader, 86 infected in a week

Maharashtra still the biggest factor in cases across Karnataka, Yadgir worst hit

Published: 12th June 2020 02:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2020 02:51 AM   |  A+A-

Jindal South West Steel Plant Limited employees maintain social distance before entering the premises, in Ballari district | EXPRESS

By Kiran Balannanavar
Express News Service

BALLARI: Jindal South West (JSW) Steel Plant Limited in Toranagallu, Ballari district, has turned into a Covid cluster in the span of one week, keeping the district administration on its toes. So far, 86 employees and their family members have been infected with the coronavirus, and an alert has been sounded in the factory, which has close to 30,000 employees.

Ballari had reported 60 cases till last week, before cases were traced to JSW. The first patient (P-4350) from JSW had a travel history to Tamil Nadu. This is similar to the outbreak at Jubilant Generics Limited, a pharma company in Nanjangud taluk of Mysuru district. Ballari Deputy Commissioner S S Nakul said that 46 new cases with links to JSW, were reported on Thursday. So far, 140 employees are in quarantine and more tests are expected to be conducted in the coming days.

JSW officials said that before the employees tested positive, all preventive measures had been put in place by the factory management. Employees from the affected section were quarantined soon after the first case was reported. A JSW employee said that after cases started multiplying, the factory stopped buses coming from Hospet and Ballari, and safety measures had been reinforced. Ballari district now has 147 Covid-19 cases, of which 86 are related to JSW. While 49 were discharged, the district has reported one death.

Maharashtra spread continues
Yadgir was the worst-hit district on Thursday, reporting 66 patients, all of whom were Maharashtra returnees. The Maharashtra factor contributed to 20 of 22 cases in Udupi, 16 cases in Kalaburagi, five in Raichur, 14 in Bidar and eight cases in Shivamogga. Bengaluru Urban saw six ILI cases out of its total of 17, and the remaining included four whose contacts are still being traced, one primary contact, two Tamil Nadu returnees, three Maharashtra returnees and one SARI case. The cases included a 23-yearold pregnant woman from Banashankari 2nd Stage, a 22-year-old prisoner from Jayanagar and a 25-year-old woman who delivered a baby on June 9 from Padarayanapura.

Death toll mounts to 72
Karnataka added 204 cases to its tally of 6,245, with 51.16 per cent (3,195) being active cases. The death toll mounted to 72, with three patients — two from Bengaluru and one from Raichur — dying on Thursday. In Bengaluru, a 35-yearold man from Bengaluru with Influenza Like Illness (ILI) and chronic liver disease was admitted on June 7 and died on June 10. A 60-year-old man with ILI, diabetes and Ischemic heart disease was admitted on June 9 and passed away two days later. The third case was a 28-year-old woman from Raichur, with Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) and travel history to Bidar, who was admitted on May 30 and passed away on June 8. The total number of discharged patients stands at 2,976, which is 47.65% of the total corona cases.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
super spreader Jindal South West Ballari COVID 19
India Matters
For representational purposes
Reservation is not a fundamental right, says Supreme Court
People suspected of COVID-19 step out of an ambulance at Sir Ganga Ram City Hospital on June 11 2020 in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Less than 1% of population infected, no community transmission yet: ICMR
False positive test reports land 20 individuals in isolation centre 
In some cases, the ink washes of because of household chores, while some times, the mark doesn’t go even after the quarantine period is over.
Not so indelible: Quarantine stamps fading away puts officials in fix

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lockdown boat: YouTube videos help Kerala man's 'Musafir' set sail at last
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Death risk higher in India women than men, study suggests
Gallery
From Matrix to Star Wars, many of us get some of these highly-popular Hollywood dialogues wrong. Popular memes and 'the Mandela effect' could be the most common reason for this to happen. Go rewatch these epic scenes if you still can't digest the fact tha
'What if I told' you have been saying these epic Hollywood dialogues wrong? Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings and more...
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has admitted that the government may have fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and migrants’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by opposition parties to
'What did Opposition do?': Here are some notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during the pandemic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp