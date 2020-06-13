STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
308 fresh COVID-19 cases takes total toll to 6,824 in Karnataka

Regarding deaths, the health department said the deaths took place in Dharwad and Bengaluru Urban district.

With 47 deaths and 869 discharges, there are 1,793 active coronavirus cases in Karnataka, the department said in its mid-day bulletin. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BENGALURU: The coronavirus cases in Karnataka climbed to 6,824 with 308 more people testing positive for the infection on Saturday while the toll rose to 81 with three more deaths, the state health department said.

The total cases include 3,648 discharges, 3,092 active cases, and 81 deaths. Of the new cases, 208 were inter-state travelers and 25 international passengers.

According to the health department, on Saturday 67 patients were tested positive in Kalaburagi district, 52 in Yadagiri, 42 in Bidar, 31 in Bengaluru urban, 30 in Dakshina Kannada, 20 in Dharwad, 14 in Udupi, 11 each in Hassan and Ballari, six in Vijayapura, five each in Raichur and Uttara Kannada, four in Kolar, two each in Mandya and Haveri, and one each in Mysuru, Bagalkote and Ramanagara.

A 70-year-old patient, resident of Dharwad, who had complained of breathlessness and with travel history from Maharashtra, was admitted to a hospital in Hubballi on June 9 where he died on Friday.

The other two deaths occurred in Bengaluru Urban where a 23-year-old and a 62-year-old person died yesterday.

The health department also decided to change the status of a deceased from death due to COVID-19 to death due to non-COVID reasons. The deceased has been identified by the health department as P-2762.

"As per the opinion of the expert committee and approval from the Health Commissioner, the case of P-2762 is revised as non-COVID death," a senior health department official told PTI.

The state continued to fare better in the number of patients who were discharged. On Saturday, 209 patients were discharged.

The maximum discharges of 110 took place in Udupi, followed by 32 in Kalaburagi, 14 each in Raichur and Hassan, 13 in Davangere, six each in Mandya and Ballari, five in Vijayapura, four in Dakshina Kannada, three in Gadag and two in Dharwad.

