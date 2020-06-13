STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Anti-Corruption Bureau raids two more officials

ACB officials said the KUWSDB official’s house in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Gadag district, the rented house in Bagalakote district where he currently lives, and his office were raided.

Published: 13th June 2020 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2020 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

Raids

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), who had raided 14 locations in connection with cases of disproportionate assets against four officers on Wednesday, raided six places connected with two more officers on Friday.

Following information that the officials had amassed wealth disproportionate to their known sources of income, ACB teams raided the offices and residences of Hanumappa Andappa Prabharannavar, Assistant Executive Engineer at the Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board (KUWSDB) in Bagalakote, and M Dasegowda, Special Land Acquisition Officer of Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) in Mangaluru.

ACB officials said the KUWSDB official’s house in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Gadag district, the rented house in Bagalakote district where he currently lives, and his office were raided. The KIADB official’s house in Cauveri Nagar, an auditor’s office in Ashok Nagar and another house in Chamundeshwari Nagar - all in Mandya district - were raided.

Officials have reportedly seized documents related to several properties during the search and seizure operation. “Dasegowda was suspended after he was trapped by the ACB officials while accepting a bribe. It was found during the raid that he has several properties in Bengaluru and documents related to them are being verified,” an official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
disproportionate assets Anti-Corruption Bureau
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Death risk higher in India women than men, study suggests
Health workers seen inside the premises of Max Hospital at Patparganj amid coronavirus outbreak, in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19 treatment inside Delhi's Max Hospital: ₹53,000/day for ICU
COVID-19 blood test sample.
70 PG doctors test positive at Chennai hospital, lab technician dies
India on June 12 has 2,97,535 confirmed cases of whom 1,41,842 are active cases. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)EPS)
India may run out of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients by July end: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave of covid-19 "very real risk" as restrictions are lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan
This mosque in Kozhikode reopens with hi-tech safety measures
Gallery
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
The Tamil Nadu government has issued a notification as per the recommendation of an experts committee for changing the names of 1,018 places, including of many important places the capital. (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu: Adaiyaaru to Saithaappettai, 14 name changes for Chennai residents to take note of
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp