Anti-Corruption Bureau raids two more officials

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), who had raided 14 locations in connection with cases of disproportionate assets against four officers on Wednesday, raided six places connected with two more officers on Friday.

Following information that the officials had amassed wealth disproportionate to their known sources of income, ACB teams raided the offices and residences of Hanumappa Andappa Prabharannavar, Assistant Executive Engineer at the Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board (KUWSDB) in Bagalakote, and M Dasegowda, Special Land Acquisition Officer of Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) in Mangaluru.

ACB officials said the KUWSDB official’s house in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Gadag district, the rented house in Bagalakote district where he currently lives, and his office were raided. The KIADB official’s house in Cauveri Nagar, an auditor’s office in Ashok Nagar and another house in Chamundeshwari Nagar - all in Mandya district - were raided.

Officials have reportedly seized documents related to several properties during the search and seizure operation. “Dasegowda was suspended after he was trapped by the ACB officials while accepting a bribe. It was found during the raid that he has several properties in Bengaluru and documents related to them are being verified,” an official said.