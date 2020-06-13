STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Wanted farmers! Coronavirus lockdown creates opportunities for those interested in farming

Farmers, Agriculture

For representational purposes. (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Karthik K K
Express News Service

MYSURU: There is an opportunity in every crisis. The complete lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic might have triggered unprecedented mass layoffs in various sectors, but the situation is silently creating jobs for those ready to work in fields.

Over the last several days, social media posts and photos reading 'Wanted Farmers' are doing the rounds. It invites interested farmers having expertise in organic farming to join and in return they would be offered a salary ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 30,000 a month apart from free accommodation and food.

With the entire country witnessing reverse migration and lay-offs due to the pandemic, it has given more space for employment and technology in the agriculture sector.

Deepak, director of Mandya-based Grassroots Organic, who had posted 'Farmers Needed' on social media, said, "We have invited applications from those having expertise in organic and natural farming. Like the MNCs and software companies, we are also offering internship to those interested in the field and to those who have interest in farming to have a hands-on experience in it."

"Many farmers and others, including those who worked in garments factories who were fired, have reached us after seeing our post. They are expressing their desire to be a part of our farming activity," he said.

Welcoming this move, several experts and farmer leaders in the field said engaging the returned labourers, youths having minimal knowledge in the agricultural field and training interested folks would improve productivity and also revamp the sector.

"Agriculture plays a major role in economic development of the country and the current economy slowdown and crisis due to Covid-19 can be addressed through farming. With lay-offs everywhere and no new job opportunities, it's right time to revamp and reinvent the agriculture field," said a farmer leader.

