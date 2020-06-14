STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP to pick MLC aspirants on Monday

“The party owes much to former Congress and JDS leaders who joined the BJP and helped it come to power in the state.

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: The BJP core committee will meet at 4pm on Monday in Bengaluru to finalise the names of candidates for the Legislative Council polls and convey them to the central election committee, said K S Eshwarappa, senior BJP leader and RDPR minister.

“The party owes much to former Congress and JDS leaders who joined the BJP and helped it come to power in the state. Likewise, there are many long-time party workers whose contribution cannot be sidelined. There is a need to give opportunities to both,” Eshwarappa told reporters here on Saturday.

He hoped that the candidate selection would bring satisfaction to both party workers as well as those whose support enabled the party to form the government in the state. Everyone would be given an opportunity and this would help the government complete the next three years, he said. 

It is quite common to seek a ticket to the legislature on the basis of caste and district representation. The BJP does not consider the caste of the worker, but only their contribution, Eshwarappa said. Opinions from all districts have been sought and the issue will be discussed in the core committee before finalising the names of the candidates.To a question, Eshwarappa said Chief Minister Yediyurappa would consult central leaders on whether to expand the cabinet or restructure it. Any decision would be taken after the Council election.

