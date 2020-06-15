STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

BJP panel will meet today to shortlist MLC names

The BJP core committee will meet on Monday evening to take up the issue of shortlisting names for the Legislative Council elections. 

Published: 15th June 2020 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2020 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The BJP core committee will meet on Monday evening to take up the issue of shortlisting names for the Legislative Council elections. The frontrunners are those who moved to the BJP from the Congress-JDS alliance and helped the party form the government -- H Vishwanath, MTB Nagaraj, R Shankar. 

Former JDS president and Hunsur MLA H Vishwanath, and former Cabinet minister and Hoskote MLA MTB Nagaraj had both lost the Assembly by-elections held in December 2019, necessitated after they moved to the BJP. Former minister and Ranebennur MLA R Shankar had heeded the BJP decision and not contested the bypoll. 

Among the names from the BJP are those of Vokkaliga strongman CP Yogeshwara, who helped the party form the government, Nirmal Kumar Surana, considered to be resourceful for the party, and spokesman Go Madhusudhan. 

The core committee is meeting after the Rajya Sabha embarrassment last week, where none of the names it had suggested were considered by the national leadership. Party leaders have been maintaining an embarrassed silence on the issue ever since. 

Party sources said the BJP core committee, which includes Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, state unit President Nalin Kumar Kateel, minister CT Ravi, senior minister KS Eshwarappa, among others, were surprised when the party high command rejected all the five names proposed --Prabhakar Kore, Prakash Shetty, Ramesh Katti, Ma Nagaraj and Nirmal Kumar Surana.

The high command had offered no reason as to why these names were rejected. Meanwhile, caste and regional representation remains important for the remaining seats. BJP is sure to get 9 out of 12 seats in the MLC quota, and is making careful plans to bag all four seats in the next round of elections to be held later, for the Teachers and Graduates constituencies.The BJP is looking to get four members elected and five members nominated, with a 223-seat Assembly, including one nominated member. 

Vishwanath hits back at DyCM 

Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan’s recent comment that “no promise was made” about accommodating Congress-JDS alliance rebel MLAs Adagur Vishwanath and MTB Nagaraj in the Legislative Council, has not gone down well with the aspirants. It may be recalled that Vishwanath had lost from Hunsur and MTB Nagaraj lost from Hoskote in the bypolls, and both were hoping to be nominated as BJP members in the Council.

Vishwanath on Sunday hit back at Narayan, asking, “Through whose contribution did Dr Ashwath Narayan become DyCM? How can he comment about what transpired between the CM and us, and the understanding we had? Ashwath Narayan was also with us in Mumbai, but we did not hold any meeting with him.” We have no doubt that Yediyurappa will keep his word, Vishwanath told TNIE.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
H Vishwanath Hoskote MLA MTB Nagaraj BS Yediyurappa
India Matters
No mask, no social distancing, but only a puff. A scene on Chennai road. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Passing  cigarette puff could lead to transmission of COVID-19: WHO
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India needs about Rs 26,000 billion to combat Covid-19: ICMR report
For representational purposes
You cannot get COVID-19 by donating blood: Medico puts apprehensions to rest
Second wave of Covid-19 'very real risk' as curbs lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)
India mourns sudden loss of young actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Minister Suresh Kumar (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Govt intentions bona fide in banning online classes: Karnataka Education Minister
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo on return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp