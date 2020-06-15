JP Nadda heaps praise on ‘pro-active’ Karnataka CM Yediyurappa

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BJP national president JP Nadda was all praise for Karnataka’s handling of Covid-19 with special mention to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday during a virtual address. Nadda highlighted the achievements of the Narendra Modi government 2.0 as he addressed thousands of BJP leaders and workers in Karnataka as part of his Jana Samvada virtual rally.

Union ministers D V Sadananda Gowda, Nirmala Sitharaman and Pralhad Joshi shared the stage with Nadda in New Delhi as BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel and Yediyurappa connected to the rally from the party’s state unit headquarters.

“Chief Minister Yediyurappa has been proactive during this fight against Covid-19 with 4Ts-- Testing, Tracing, Treating and Technology. With the use of technology, his government has been able to monitor hospitals remotely, create a Covid-19 awareness response team to keep citizens informed and fight fake news. His government’s initiative of ‘Dasoha’ has ensured poor migrant labourers were not left hungry,” said Nadda towards the conclusion of his speech.

He also appreciated the State government’s decision to amend land reforms act to allow easier land purchase for industries and the amendment to APMC act allowing free markets for farmers. Throughout his address, Nadda thanked the Covid warriors as well as BJP workers who have been involved in volunteering work to help those in need. '



''Under the #FeedtheNeedy programme, around 19 crore people were provided cooked meals. About 5 crore people were also provided ration kits for 10-20 days each,” he said congratulating party workers. Nadda hailed the Modi government for CAA, Article 370, the abolition of triple talaq, UAPA, its management of Covid-19 crisis and SC’s order on Ayodhya.



“The Aatmanirbhar package isn’t just about paying money to the poor. It is about reforms, about removing bottlenecks and a vision as to how India can be made self-reliant. PM Modi wants to transform this crisis into opportunity,” he added highlighting that Yediyurappa too had announced an economic package to help those in need.