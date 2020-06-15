STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

JP Nadda heaps praise on ‘pro-active’ Karnataka CM Yediyurappa

Throughout his address, Nadda thanked the Covid warriors as well as BJP workers who have been involved in volunteering work to help those in need. '

Published: 15th June 2020 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2020 05:15 AM   |  A+A-

BJP national chief J P Nadda and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman attend the Karnataka Jan Samvad at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BJP national president JP Nadda was all praise for Karnataka’s handling of Covid-19 with special mention to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday during a virtual address. Nadda highlighted the achievements of the Narendra Modi government 2.0 as he addressed thousands of BJP leaders and workers in Karnataka as part of his Jana Samvada virtual rally.

Union ministers D V Sadananda Gowda, Nirmala Sitharaman and Pralhad Joshi shared the stage with Nadda in New Delhi as BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel and Yediyurappa connected to the rally from the party’s state unit headquarters.

“Chief Minister Yediyurappa has been proactive during this fight against Covid-19 with 4Ts-- Testing, Tracing, Treating and Technology. With the use of technology, his government has been able to monitor hospitals remotely, create a Covid-19 awareness response team to keep citizens informed and fight fake news. His government’s initiative of ‘Dasoha’ has ensured poor migrant labourers were not left hungry,” said Nadda towards the conclusion of his speech.

He also appreciated the State government’s decision to amend land reforms act to allow easier land purchase for industries and the amendment to APMC act allowing free markets for farmers. Throughout his address, Nadda thanked the Covid warriors as well as BJP workers who have been involved in volunteering work to help those in need. '

''Under the #FeedtheNeedy programme, around 19 crore people were provided cooked meals. About 5 crore people were also provided ration kits for 10-20 days each,” he said congratulating party workers. Nadda hailed the Modi government for CAA, Article 370, the abolition of triple talaq, UAPA, its management of Covid-19 crisis and SC’s order on Ayodhya.

“The Aatmanirbhar package isn’t just about paying money to the poor. It is about reforms, about removing bottlenecks and a vision as to how India can be made self-reliant. PM Modi wants to transform this crisis into opportunity,” he added highlighting that Yediyurappa too had announced an economic package to help those in need.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
covid 19 JP Nadda BS Yediyurappa
India Matters
No mask, no social distancing, but only a puff. A scene on Chennai road. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Passing  cigarette puff could lead to transmission of COVID-19: WHO
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India needs about Rs 26,000 billion to combat Covid-19: ICMR report
For representational purposes
You cannot get COVID-19 by donating blood: Medico puts apprehensions to rest
Second wave of Covid-19 'very real risk' as curbs lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)
India mourns sudden loss of young actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Minister Suresh Kumar (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Govt intentions bona fide in banning online classes: Karnataka Education Minister
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo on return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp