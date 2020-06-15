Narayana Gowda backs Vishwanath for Council

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Minister K C Narayana Gowda said that A H Vishwanath, who “stood” by him during the recent defection saga, would get an MLC ticket from the BJP.



His statement has come at a time when Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan commented that among those who defected from the coalition government, only R Shankar will be given an MLC ticket.

Interacting with media persons here on Sunday, the minister said the issue has already been conveyed to the high command and everyone wants Vishwanath to be the party nominee.



“As the BJP is a large party, there will be many aspirants, but the high command’s decision will be final,” he said, adding that the Vishwanath decision was taken “quite some time ago, and there is no confusion about it since it was everyone’s wish.”



When asked about the opposition to the proposed amendment to the Land Reforms Act, Narayana Gowda asserted that it will benefit farmers. He said the change will be conducive for a pro-industry environment in the state.