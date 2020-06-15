No plan to have another COVID-19 lockdown, says Karnataka minister

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Amid speculation over reimposition of the lockdown, Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Sunday stressed that there is no such proposal before the State Government. Chairing a meeting of officials to review the steps taken to control spread of Covid-19 in Karnataka, Dr Sudhakar pointed out that the recovery rate in the state is more than satisfactory and the mortality rate too is less than the country’s average.

“When such is the case, where is the question of imposing the lockdown again? These are just rumours,” he said. Amid rising cases infections, there was apprehension that the lockdown may be clamped down again as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to talk to Chief Ministers on June 16 and 17.



“On June 17, our state will be taking part in it around 3 pm, where the current situation will be discussed”, he said.

So far, 7,000 people in the state have been infected with Covid-19 of whom 3,955 have been cured and discharged from hospitals. The recovery rate is over 54 per cent and there are 2,956 active cases, he pointed out.



“The mortality rate is not alarming as only 86 people have died. While it is 1.1 per cent in Karnataka, the national average is 2.8 per cent. People need not be afraid, but should exercise caution,” he said. Across the state, 71 laboratories are conducting swab tests of symptomatic patients, the minister added.

