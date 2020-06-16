Council polls: BJP sends 12 names to high command

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The BJP core committee, which met on Monday to shortlist candidates for the Legislative Council polls, is said to have sent a list of a dozen names to the central leadership. Sources said CM BS Yediyurappa sought to field former ministers H Vishwanath, R Shankar and MTB Nagaraj, who quit other parties to join BJP, apart from Sunil Vallyapure.

Others include Mahila Morcha state president Bharati Shetty, ex-legislators Sogadu Shivanna, Malikayya Guttedar, BJP state general secretaries Mahesh Tenginakai, Nirmal Kumar Surana, ex-MLC N Shankarappa and Dakshina Kannada’s Pratap Simha Nayak.