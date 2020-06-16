Karnataka tweaks quarantine norms again

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following a spike in Covid-19 cases, especially of travellers from other states coming into Karnataka, the State Government has decided to tweak its quarantine norms. Henceforth, those arriving from Tamil Nadu and New Delhi will have to undergo three days of institutional quarantine followed by 11 days of home quarantine.

The seven-day institutional quarantine followed by seven days of home quarantine for those returning from Maharashtra and 14-day home quarantine for returnees from other states remains unchanged.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting headed by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday. “There is a spike in Covid cases because of people returning from other states and not because of movement within the state. We have to regulate the movement of people from other states,” Yediyurappa said.

Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said that the government will cap prices at private hospitals and labs to avoid exploitation of Covid-19 patients. “The new, regulated prices will be uniform across the state, but may vary a little in Bengaluru. We will issue orders to all private and corporate hospitals with large number of beds to set up isolation wards and start treating Covid patients,”Dr Sudhakar added.Private hospitals have been asked to join hands as the number of Covid-positive cases is rising and the government facilities alone cannot handle the rush, he said.

The State Government has also decided to organise a ‘Mask Day’ on Thursday to create awareness on the importance of wearing masks and ensuring social distancing.“We will take out a march from Ambedkar statue at Vidhana Soudha, maintaining social distancing. Celebrities too will be part of the rally. Similar events will be organised at district, taluk and hobli levels,” he said.

Those not wearing masks in public places will be fined Rs 200, the minister said.Yediyurappa is expected to brief Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Karnataka’s handling of the Covid-19 scenario on Thursday evening.The Chief Minister said, “There are no plans for another lockdown. In fact, we will request the Prime Minister for more relaxations.”