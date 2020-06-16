STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Once bitten, twice shy: Karnataka BJP cautiously prepares MLC list

Parties scramble to decide nominees for elections to the Legislative Council, to be held on June 29, with Friday being the last date to file nomination papers

Published: 16th June 2020 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2020 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flags, BJP logo

BJP Flag used for representational purposes.

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The BJP state unit seems to be still reeling from shock delivered by the central leadership in the selection of Rajya Sabha candidates. In a core committee meeting convened on Monday to shortlist candidates for the Legislative Council polls, members are said to have asked party state president Nalin Kumar Kateel and Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to seek directions from the top brass on what formula should be applied while shortlisting candidates, least it ends up in an embarrassment yet again.

With five nominations and enough numbers to elect four members to the upper house, the BJP stands to comfortably make nine of its members MLCs. After much deliberation, the core committee is said to have prepared a very cautious list of about a dozen names from the huge list of aspirants of 123 names.
Keen on keeping up his promise, Yediyurappa is said to have sought to field H Vishwanath, R Shankar and M T B Nagaraj, who quit their respective parties and joined the BJP.  

Yediyurappa is also said to have pushed for Sunil Vallyapure’s candidate as his reward for stepping back to allow Kalaburagi MP Umesh Jadhav’s son Dr Arvind Umesh Jadhav’s contest in Chincholi assembly constituency. “Yediyurappa has asked for all four of his candidates to be allowed to contest polls and use five nomination seats to accommodate party workers,” said a BJP source.

Despite the stonewalling, all four of Yediyurappa’s candidates are said to have made it to the list sent to the central leadership. Others names include Mahila Morcha state president Bharati Shetty, former legislators Sogadu Shivanna, Mallikayya Guttedar, BJP state general secretaries Mahesh Tenginakai and Nirmal Kumar Surana, former MLC N Shankarappa and Dakshin Kannada unit officebearer Pratap Simha Nayak.

“The core committee has asked our leaders to talk to the high command, find out what their expectations are and then shortlist names instead of shortlisting names that may not get picked by the parliamentary board,” said a senior leader and member of the BJP Karnataka Core Committee. The core committee is said to have haggled with Yediyurappa to accommodate party workers in at least two out of the four seats up for election.

“The core committee has decided to submit a list of shortlisted candidates, but the final decision will be taken by the BJP parliamentary board,” said Arvind Linbavali, BJP MLA and general secretary, reiterating that the names sent by the core committee need not necessarily be in the final list of candidates.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka BJP MLC MLC elections
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Corona patient who received plasma therapy dies in second such case
For representational purposes
Logged-in for longer? Your eyes might be crying
Image used for representational purposes
Ant chutney that wowed Gordon Ramsay can fight coronavirus?
The 1848 political document 'Communist Manifesto' was co-authored by German revolutionaries Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. (Photo | AFP)
Kolkata man orders Communist Manifesto, Amazon delivers Bhagavad Gita!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People stand by the banks of the Pangong Lake, near the India-China border in Ladakh (File Photo | AP)
After India-China standoff, 20 Army personnel killed in line of duty
A  total of 59,21,069 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far with 1,54,935 samples being tested in the last 24 hours, the ministry said. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Did you know all this about this infection?
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp