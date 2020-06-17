Flights may resume from Hubballi from Wednesday

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: The IndiGo Airlines is likely to resume operation on the Hubballi-Kannur and Hubballi-Goa sectors from Wednesday if it gets enough booking of seats on these routes. Air services are yet to resume from Hubballi after the lifting of the lockdwon.

Hubballi was one of the busy airports in the State before the lockdown was enforced. After the two months of long lockdown, the Star Air restarted flight service only for a day on Bengaluru and New Delhi routes on May 25, but later the service was suspended due to lack of passengers.

Now IndiGo is expected to start service from Hubballi to Kannur of Kerala and Goa from Tuesday. But it was cancelled on Monday night due to lack of passengers. It is said that there were only four passengers booked to Hubballi and from Hubballi and no one booked a ticket to Goa or Kannur.

Hubballi Airport Director Pramod Thakre said that as of now there are fewer number of passengers and no air service has shown keen interest to start service this month. But the airways that were operating for Hubballi have announced that they will start service in July and have started bookings too.