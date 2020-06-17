STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Is Karnataka's Hubbali going slow on COVID-19 testing after sudden spike in cases?

In the last five days, the district has reported two deaths and 91 positive cases increasing the total cases to 163.

Published: 17th June 2020 01:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2020 01:44 PM   |  A+A-

Medics collect swab samples of people for COVID-19. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Arunkumar Huralimath
Express News Service

HUBBALI: Baffled over a sudden rise in COVID-19 cases, is the district administration thinking of going slow on testing? The number of tests carried on Monday substantiate such thinking. However, Deputy Commissioner Deepa Cholan has clarified that testing would be ramped up from June 16.

In the last five days, the district has reported two deaths and 91 positive cases increasing the total cases to 163. It is said that the district administration was pulled up by the higher-ups over the rapid increase in cases. 

So, it is learnt that the administration is said to have instructed the doctors not to rest asymptomatic cases and purely focus on symptomatic like SARI and ILI cases.

According to sources, in a meeting held on Monday with doctors and officials, DC Deepa Cholan instructed not to test asymptomatic persons which could lead to more number of positive cases. The doctors were also ordered not to conduct any test on Monday. 

So, no sample was tested on Monday except for those received from other districts. On June 14, the total tested samples were 21,122 and 21,142 on June 15. 

However, the DC denied of giving any such instruction and said that she had directed doctors and other officials to follow government guidelines and not to test every person in the containment area or in the entire village. 

“We are following the circular dated June 8. I have not asked anyone to go beyond the rules I only asked them to follow the circular. There are instructions for testing people even at containment areas, according to the instructions tests should have conducted and not to test the last person of the containment area or the village. The test is compulsory for pregnant women and above 60-years-old. 

On the contrary, DC Deepa Cholan expressed anguish over the doctors for not testing ILI and SARI like cases despite a strict instruction issued.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID 19 coronavirus lockdown coronavirus testing coronavirus in India COVID 19 pandemic
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Corona patient who received plasma therapy dies in second such case
For representational purposes
Logged-in for longer? Your eyes might be crying
Image used for representational purposes
Ant chutney that wowed Gordon Ramsay can fight coronavirus?
The 1848 political document 'Communist Manifesto' was co-authored by German revolutionaries Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. (Photo | AFP)
Kolkata man orders Communist Manifesto, Amazon delivers Bhagavad Gita!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People purchase alcohol from a wine shop after authorities allowed sale of liquor with certain restrictions during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown . (File Photo | PTI)
TN Lockdown: Tipplers queue up outside TASMAC, defy social distancing norms
PM Modi makes his opening remarks at a meeting of CMs of 21 states and UTs. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
Sacrifice of our jawans won't go in vain: PM Modi breaks silence on India-China standoff
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp