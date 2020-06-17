Karnataka for easing more lockdown curbs

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Seeking further relaxations in lockdown norms will be top on Karnataka’s agenda during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s interaction with Chief Ministers on Wednesday evening. “The lockdown is not required and we will ask for more relaxations to boost economic activities,” Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa told mediapersons on Tuesday after taking part in a special puja at Shankar Mutt here.

The CM said they have taken several steps to contain the spread of Covid-19, initiated measures to boost economic activities and also provided financial assistance to weaker sections. On Wednesday, the state will appeal to the PM for further relaxations so that these sections can return to normal lives, he said.

Economic activity yet to pick up pace in Karnataka

Economic activities in the state restarted after lockdown norms were eased earlier this month, but are yet to gain momentum.Although most activities are allowed, the government is yet to allow cinema theatres and multiplexes, swimming pools, gyms, bars and pubs to restart operations.

Metro Rail operations too continue to be suspended. Reopening of all activities is expected to help the government mobilise resources even as it continues its fight against the pandemic. During the video-conference, the chief minister is expected to brief Prime Minister Narendra Modi about measures taken to contain the virus spread and the recent increase in numbers due to the influx of migrant workers from neighbouring states, including Maharashtra, which have recorded much higher Covid-19 numbers than Karnataka.

1 tests positive in vikasa soudha

A 42-year-old woman employee of the Food and Civil Supplies department tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. About 15 people who were in contact with her have been out under quarantine. The patient is now being treated at Victoria Hospital and sources said that people’s entry into Vikasa Soudha was restricted temporarily as a precautionary measure. The department office will be closed for 12 hours for sanitisation.

Govt to rope in pvt hospitals

With Covid-19 cases on the rise, the State Government has decided to rope in private hospitals to reduce the burden on designated government hospitals. Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Tuesday said that fixed rates will be charged for treatment at these private hospitals, which will be announced soon. As cases are spiking over the past two weeks, Covid-19 Care Centres will be set up to monitor and treat infected persons who are asymptomatic.