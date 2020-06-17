Wakf report to be tabled

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Lokayukta interim report based on the Anwar Manippady report on encroachment of Wakf properties will be presented during the upcoming Assembly session, said Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday. After a review meeting with officials of the Minorities Welfare Department and Wakf Board, the CM said the cabinet has approved presenting the report.

In 2016, the Siddaramaiah government had rejected the BJP’s demand to table the Manippady report and had also refused to acknowledge the Lokayukta report. The Lokayukta had reportedly named several senior Congress leaders and senior officials in its report.